Construction Ready accepting applications for Gwinnett job training

The nonprofit, Construction Ready is currently accepting applications for its next job training session in Gwinnett. Construction Ready offers Gwinnett area residents free training with a 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentials and job placement.
Classes will take place 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Nov. 7 through Dec. 2 at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn. A graduation with an announcement of job placement will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 2.
Registration deadline is October 26: www.constructionready.org.
“We are excited to continue to offer the adult education program in Gwinnett County,” says Construction Ready President and CEO Scott Shelar in a statement. “There are construction jobs open and we need Georgians trained and certified to fill those positions.”
Construction Ready claims a 97% job placement by end of training, average starting salary of $13-17 per hour and 70% of participants remain employed with the same company one year later.
About the Author