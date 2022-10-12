ajc logo
Construction Ready accepting applications for Gwinnett job training

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The nonprofit, Construction Ready is currently accepting applications for its next job training session in Gwinnett. Construction Ready offers Gwinnett area residents free training with a 20-day construction education program that ends with training, credentials and job placement.

Classes will take place 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday Nov. 7 through Dec. 2 at New Mercies Christian Church, 4000 Five Forks Trickum Road in Lilburn. A graduation with an announcement of job placement will take place at 10 a.m. Dec. 2.

Registration deadline is October 26: www.constructionready.org.

“We are excited to continue to offer the adult education program in Gwinnett County,” says Construction Ready President and CEO Scott Shelar in a statement. “There are construction jobs open and we need Georgians trained and certified to fill those positions.”

Construction Ready claims a 97% job placement by end of training, average starting salary of $13-17 per hour and 70% of participants remain employed with the same company one year later.

