Congresswoman Bourdeaux secures funding for 14 community projects

U.S. Rep. Carolyn Bourdeaux recently secured $13 million in funding for community projects.
The money will be spent on 14 community projects spanning across the district, including Gwinnett County and parts of Forsyth County. The funding is included in the fiscal year 2023 appropriations bill, according to a press release.
This year’s funding brings Bourdeaux’s total community project funding for the seventh district to about $18 million, after the congresswoman received about $5 million in funding for projects in fiscal 2022.
“I am so glad to see my community projects passed into law in this year’s appropriations bills,” Bourdeaux said. “Gwinnett and Forsyth counties are growing so fast that some critical social services and infrastructure have not had time to catch up. These projects invest in key services and key parts of our community that will help our families thrive.”
The projects were selected after meeting with local stakeholders and organizations for over a month. They are:
Hooper-Renwick Memorial Library Opening Day and African American Heritage Collection Acquisition
Requested Amount: $500,000
Intended Recipient: Gwinnett Public Library Foundation
The $500,000 will go toward print and nonprint materials to launch a Special Collection focused on African American heritage.
Helping Mamas’ Community Support
Requested Amount: $195,475
Intended Recipient: Helping Mamas, Inc.
Funding will support families by distributing diapers, feminine hygiene products, and car seats to parents across the district.
24/7 Victim Services and Mosaic Resilience Center
Requested Amount: $1 million
Intended Recipient: Mosaic Georgia
Funding will provide direct crisis intervention for youth and adult victims of sexual and domestic violence, forensic medical care and mental health and therapy services.
Center for Family and Emotional Support
Requested Amount: $462,000
Intended Recipient: Ser Familia
Funding will enhance a service center to set up Latino children and families for long-term success and provide social services in Spanish.
View Point Health Crisis Walk-in Center
Requested Amount: $900,000
Intended Recipient: View Point Health
Funding will support the construction of View Point Health’s Crisis Walk-in Center to offer mental health care and expand services and access after hours and on weekends.
Proactive Veteran Intervention Recovery Program
Requested Amount: $1.2 million
Intended Recipient: AboutFace-USA
Funding will support the organization’s veteran care and support services and expand Project GROW (Gardening, Rehabilitation, Outreach, and Wellness) which helps veterans develop workplace and behavioral health skills.
Academic Enrichment and Targeted Tutoring
Requested Amount: $400,861
Intended Recipient: Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta
Funding will help the organization address learning loss and strengthen children’s foundation for learning through enhanced tutoring.
Route 25 Bus Shelters
Requested Amount: $2 million
Intended Recipient: Gwinnett County Department of Transportation
Funding will support the Gwinnett Transit Route 25 bus shelter construction to provide safe waiting areas for riders along the route.
Water Distribution Main Replacement
Requested Amount: $2.9 million
Intended Recipient: Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources
Funding will replace and upgrade 2.5 miles of old water distribution mains that are experiencing excessive breaks and service issues.
Transportation for Low-Income Corners Students
Requested Amount: $250,000
Intended Recipient: Corners Outreach
Funding will support the purchase of passenger vans to transport students to and from Corners Academy afterschool and summer programming.
Latino Workforce Development Initiative
Requested Amount: $300,000
Intended Recipient: Latin American Association
Funding will help prepare Latinos in Gwinnett County for workforce entry by providing employment training and vocational classes, while addressing labor shortages.
Employment Training and Community Inclusion
Requested Amount: $612,320
Intended Recipient: Creative Enterprises, Inc.
Funding will expand Creative Enterprises’ employment workshops to help with job development, placement and training, and other vocational rehabilitation services for individuals with disabilities.
Teacher Candidate Residency Program
Requested Amount: $399,952
Intended Recipient: University of North Georgia - Cumming’s College of Education
Funding will help create a pipeline of teachers to fill labor gaps through mentoring and workshop programs for senior interns.
Buford Suwanee Microtransit Service
Requested Amount: $2 million
Intended Recipient: Gwinnett County Department of Transportation
Funds will address transit deserts in Gwinnett County and create a new service to carry customers upon request within a flex route service area.
