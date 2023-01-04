Congresswoman Bourdeaux secures funding for 14 community projects

Hooper-Renwick Memorial Library Opening Day and African American Heritage Collection Acquisition

Requested Amount: $500,000

Intended Recipient: Gwinnett Public Library Foundation

The $500,000 will go toward print and nonprint materials to launch a Special Collection focused on African American heritage.

Helping Mamas’ Community Support

Requested Amount: $195,475

Intended Recipient: Helping Mamas, Inc.

Funding will support families by distributing diapers, feminine hygiene products, and car seats to parents across the district.

24/7 Victim Services and Mosaic Resilience Center

Requested Amount: $1 million

Intended Recipient: Mosaic Georgia

Funding will provide direct crisis intervention for youth and adult victims of sexual and domestic violence, forensic medical care and mental health and therapy services.

Center for Family and Emotional Support

Requested Amount: $462,000

Intended Recipient: Ser Familia

Funding will enhance a service center to set up Latino children and families for long-term success and provide social services in Spanish.

View Point Health Crisis Walk-in Center

Requested Amount: $900,000

Intended Recipient: View Point Health

Funding will support the construction of View Point Health’s Crisis Walk-in Center to offer mental health care and expand services and access after hours and on weekends.

Proactive Veteran Intervention Recovery Program

Requested Amount: $1.2 million

Intended Recipient: AboutFace-USA

Funding will support the organization’s veteran care and support services and expand Project GROW (Gardening, Rehabilitation, Outreach, and Wellness) which helps veterans develop workplace and behavioral health skills.

Academic Enrichment and Targeted Tutoring

Requested Amount: $400,861

Intended Recipient: Boys & Girls Club of Metro Atlanta

Funding will help the organization address learning loss and strengthen children’s foundation for learning through enhanced tutoring.

Route 25 Bus Shelters

Requested Amount: $2 million

Intended Recipient: Gwinnett County Department of Transportation

Funding will support the Gwinnett Transit Route 25 bus shelter construction to provide safe waiting areas for riders along the route.

Water Distribution Main Replacement

Requested Amount: $2.9 million

Intended Recipient: Gwinnett County Department of Water Resources

Funding will replace and upgrade 2.5 miles of old water distribution mains that are experiencing excessive breaks and service issues.

Transportation for Low-Income Corners Students

Requested Amount: $250,000

Intended Recipient: Corners Outreach

Funding will support the purchase of passenger vans to transport students to and from Corners Academy afterschool and summer programming.

Latino Workforce Development Initiative

Requested Amount: $300,000

Intended Recipient: Latin American Association

Funding will help prepare Latinos in Gwinnett County for workforce entry by providing employment training and vocational classes, while addressing labor shortages.

Employment Training and Community Inclusion

Requested Amount: $612,320

Intended Recipient: Creative Enterprises, Inc.

Funding will expand Creative Enterprises’ employment workshops to help with job development, placement and training, and other vocational rehabilitation services for individuals with disabilities.

Teacher Candidate Residency Program

Requested Amount: $399,952

Intended Recipient: University of North Georgia - Cumming’s College of Education

Funding will help create a pipeline of teachers to fill labor gaps through mentoring and workshop programs for senior interns.

Buford Suwanee Microtransit Service

Requested Amount: $2 million

Intended Recipient: Gwinnett County Department of Transportation

Funds will address transit deserts in Gwinnett County and create a new service to carry customers upon request within a flex route service area.