Comment period open for Sugar Hill multi-family residential watershed disturbance

The public has until May 19 to comment with the Environmental Protection Division Watershed Protection Branch on the proposed construction of multi-family housing units and townhouses on Stanley Street Northeast in Sugar Hill.
During construction a portion of the creek will be piped and covered with fill to support the proposed building structure. After construction, drainage basins and a stormwater detention pond will protect downstream water quality and manage stormwater flows.
The proposed project will result in 88 linear feet of buffer disturbance lasting approximately 12 months at an unnamed tributary to Level Creek in the Upper Chattahoochee Watershed.
Site plans are available for review at the EPD Watershed Protection Branch, 200 Piedmont Avenue SW, Suite 418 West in Atlanta. Contact Arnettia Murphy at 404-656-4147 or email arnettia.murphy@dnr.ga.gov to schedule an appointment to review the plans.
