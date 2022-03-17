Church’s international food festival proceeds to support Ukraine

Dutko believes the food sales are successful because the items remind people of recipes their grandparents or great-grandparents made.

“Maybe you made some of this stuff with your grandparents when you were a kid and you haven’t made it for 40 years or something,” Dutko said. Some people are overjoyed that they can purchase some of these items, he added.

Although the church works to serve its Woodstock community, they also wanted to serve those abroad, which is why they decided to donate some of the profits to Ukraine this year.

“We talked about it with the members on the church council and everybody, everybody agreed very quickly that, that we felt like it was the least that we could do,” Dutko said.

Items can be ordered online and picked up on Fridays or Saturdays in March and April. All of the food is handmade by members of the church.

Those who are interested can learn more and purchase food at the Woodstock International Food Festival website.