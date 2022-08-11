Chattahoochee Corners at River Green sold for $45 million

Built in 1997, the 388,213-square-foot single-story buildings at 3475-4500 River Green Pkwy are close to the Chattahoochee River Nature Trail for quick access to a range of outdoor amenities like canoeing, hiking, swimming and biking. For tenants needing warehouse space, buildings 4350 and 4570 have clear dock-high space for light manufacturing and distribution.

“Duluth has experienced explosive growth over the past five years that positively impacted the property value and made it ripe for acquisition by a new owner to capitalize on that growth,” said B Developments and B Group Co. Capital Management CEO Sebastian Barbagallo, the property seller.