Chattahoochee Corners at River Green sold for $45 million

Chattahoochee Corners at River Green in Duluth is being sold to Pennsylvania-based Somerset Properties. The $45 million sale was brokered by Avison Young Atlanta Capital Markets’ Group. This is the third acquisition by Somerset in metro Atlanta, including 3970 Johns Creek Ct.
Built in 1997, the 388,213-square-foot single-story buildings at 3475-4500 River Green Pkwy are close to the Chattahoochee River Nature Trail for quick access to a range of outdoor amenities like canoeing, hiking, swimming and biking. For tenants needing warehouse space, buildings 4350 and 4570 have clear dock-high space for light manufacturing and distribution.
“Duluth has experienced explosive growth over the past five years that positively impacted the property value and made it ripe for acquisition by a new owner to capitalize on that growth,” said B Developments and B Group Co. Capital Management CEO Sebastian Barbagallo, the property seller.
About the Author