Carriage rides return to downtown Norcross

For more than 20 years, Joe Watkins has provided carriage rides in downtown Norcross as part of the city’s Christmas traditions. Beginning Dec. 2 through Dec 21, children and adults can enjoy the holiday lights 6:30-8:30 p.m. every Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday.
Carriage rides are free to the public. Boarding takes place in front of Taste of Britain, 73 S. Peachtree St.
There will also be free holiday carriage rides around the historic town center during the city’s annual Christmas Village 6-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 3.
