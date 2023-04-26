X

Canada’s zero-emission concept car unveiled in Peachtree Corners

Credit: Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
42 minutes ago

Peachtree Corners recently hosted the Canadian Automotive Parts Manufacturer’s Association as they demonstrated their “Project Arrow” concept vehicle. APMA’s Project Arrow is Canada’s first zero-emissions concept vehicle and represents a collaboration between 58 Canadian Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) technologies.

APMA President, Flavio Volpe, said they chose Peachtree Corners’ smart city street and Curiosity Lab for the unveiling partially to demonstrate the growing relationship between Canadian manufacturers and the innovative companies building automotives in the Southeast. “Peachtree Corners came to see us in Canada last year,” said Volpe. “We’ve been very interested in what they are doing here at the Curiosity Lab and felt this was an opportunity to showcase the capabilities of our Canadian parts suppliers.”

Project Arrow is in part an answer to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s call for a zero-emissions future by 2050 and brings together Canada’s electric-drive, alternative-fuel, connected and autonomous and light-weight technology companies.

