Cable barrier project will close lanes on Ga. 316 through 3 counties

This project will add a 3-strand cable barrier system in the grass median of Ga. 316 that will enhance the safety for drivers.

Single lane closures will occur daily between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Between Friday and Monday, drivers can expect single lane closures between 9 am and 3:30 p.m. as well as 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.