Cable barrier project will close lanes on Ga. 316 through 3 counties

Georgia DOT will add a 3-strand cable barrier system in the grass median of Ga. 316 that will enhance the safety for drivers. (Courtesy Massana Construction)
Gwinnett County | 31 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

A cable barrier project on Ga. 316 will continue through Barrow, Gwinnett and Oconee counties to increase safety along the highway.

This project will add a 3-strand cable barrier system in the grass median of Ga. 316 that will enhance the safety for drivers.

Single lane closures will occur daily between 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday. Between Friday and Monday, drivers can expect single lane closures between 9 am and 3:30 p.m. as well as 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.

The project was awarded to Massana, Inc. in June and is expected to be complete in May 2021.

