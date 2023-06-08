Button Down Dash returns Aug. 5 to Suwanee

The Gwinnett Chamber will host the 11th Annual Button Down Dash 5K 7:45 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 5 at Suwanee Town Center. The race starts and ends on Main Street in front of the Suwanee library.

The Gwinnett Chamber works to improve economic opportunities by helping existing businesses grow and expand and by recruiting quality businesses and high-wage jobs to Georgia, the Metro Atlanta and Innovation Crescent regions, and Gwinnett. The organization represents more than 2,200 local companies and provides educational and networking opportunities. The chamber’s economic development team, Partnership Gwinnett, is a public-private initiative dedicated to bringing new jobs and capital investment to Gwinnett.

Register before July 1 for a $10 discount on individual and $15/person on groups of 25 or more: www.buttondowndash.com. Sponsorship opportunities are available from $350 to $7,500.