Buford to adopt 2022 budget and 2021 property tax increase Aug. 2

A summary draft of the proposed budget is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.

Buford is proposing a property tax increase of 0.94 percent in Gwinnett, which will increase the millage rate by .117 mils to a new millage rate set at 12.600 mills. For homes valued at $300,000 property taxes will increase by about $14.04.