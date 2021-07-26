Buford to adopt 2022 budget and 2021 property tax increase Aug. 2

Buford will hold two final public hearings on a proposed 2021 property tax increase and the proposed 2022 budget at 10 a.m. and 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 2, at the Buford City Arena, 2795 Sawnee Ave.
A summary draft of the proposed budget is available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at Buford City Hall, 2300 Buford Highway.
Buford is proposing a property tax increase of 0.94 percent in Gwinnett, which will increase the millage rate by .117 mils to a new millage rate set at 12.600 mills. For homes valued at $300,000 property taxes will increase by about $14.04.
In Hall County, the property tax increase represents 0.76 percent, which will increase the millage rate by .095 mills to12.505 mills. For homes valued at $275,000, property taxes will increase by about $10.45.
Buford plans to adopt the budget and millage rate following the public hearings at 7 p.m. Aug. 2. Property owners will receive their actual tax bills this fall after local governments adopt their 2021 millage rates.