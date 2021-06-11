ajc logo
Buford approves permit for basketball training facility

Stand Out Sports Training will create a training gym at 1364 Buford Business Boulevard, Suite 100 in Buford. (Courtesy Stand Out Sports Training)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Buford Commissioners recently unanimously approved a special use permit made by Willie McCoy to allow for a gym training facility at 1364 Buford Business Boulevard, Suite 100. Stand-Out Sports Training will create a training facility for basketball and anticipates training about 15 kids at a time.

Commissioners approved the request with conditions including a maximum of 15 kids at the facility at any one time. Vehicles must be parked in a designated parking area, with parking on the right-of-way or grassy areas prohibited.

The permit is issued for Stand-Out Sports Training only and will be expire after their use.

