Bring One for the Chipper 2022 your chance to “treecycle” after the holidays

Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful is inviting Gwinnett residents to plan now to recycle live trees at one of nearly 30 locations throughout the county. Instead of placing live Christmas trees by the curb to decompose in a landfill, the eco-friendly organization encourages citizens to take part in one of the largest “treecycling” events in Georgia – Bring One for the Chipper 2022.
“We’re extremely fortunate to be part of a county that places such an emphasis on community and the environment,” said Schelly Marlatt, GC&B’s Executive Director. “Even after hosting this event for the last 38 years, with new neighbors moving to the area all the time, there are still a lot of folks out there who don’t even know that this option is available to them. They can drop their tree off to a local fire station and it will be chipped into mulch for placement in playgrounds and walking trails at parks throughout Gwinnett County for all of our enjoyment.”
Live Christmas trees must be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands in order to be treecycled.
Residents can drop off their live trees between Dec. 26 and Jan. 24 at most Gwinnett fire stations. A complete list of locations is available online at www.GwinnettCB.org.
After the last trees have been collected on Jan. 24, they will be transported to Bethesda Park in Lawrenceville to be chipped into mulch 8 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 29. Volunteers 14 years and older are needed. Anyone can volunteer: individuals, families, school clubs, civic groups, companies and neighborhood associations.
Register online to volunteer at www.GwinnettCB.org and download a Volunteer Waiver Form to bring to the event. Questions: gwinnettcb@gwinnettcb.org or 770-822-5187.
