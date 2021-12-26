Bring One for the Chipper 2022 your chance to “treecycle” after the holidays

“We’re extremely fortunate to be part of a county that places such an emphasis on community and the environment,” said Schelly Marlatt, GC&B’s Executive Director. “Even after hosting this event for the last 38 years, with new neighbors moving to the area all the time, there are still a lot of folks out there who don’t even know that this option is available to them. They can drop their tree off to a local fire station and it will be chipped into mulch for placement in playgrounds and walking trails at parks throughout Gwinnett County for all of our enjoyment.”

Live Christmas trees must be free of lights, tinsel, decorations and tree stands in order to be treecycled.