BREAKING: Students evacuated after fire at Parkview High in Gwinnett

A fire broke out Tuesday afternoon at a Gwinnett County high school, forcing students and staff to evacuate, officials said.
Smoke was first reported in a bathroom inside one of the buildings at Parkview High School just before dismissal, district spokeswoman Sloan Roach said. Gwinnett fire Capt. Brian Gaeth said the blaze has been extinguished, but crews remain at the scene working to remove smoke from inside the building.
Everyone inside was evacuated without incident. No injuries have been reported.
Around 2:35 p.m., the fire department gave the all-clear for students and staff to return to class except for the building where the fire was located, Roach said.
As students start leaving campus, buses are expected to run a bit late, Roach said.
Gaeth did not say what caused the fire. Investigators are heading to the high school to try to determine the circumstances surrounding Tuesday’s blaze.
