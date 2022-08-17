BREAKING: GBI investigating after man shoots self following incident in Norcross

Few details have been released. But the GBI confirmed that a 911 call was made after an armed man was involved in an incident at a QuikTrip on Beaver Ruin Road. The man then fled the scene and police followed him to a residential area near Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

The man eventually “shot himself in the presence of a Norcross Police Department officer,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an emailed statement.