BREAKING: GBI investigating after man shoots self following incident in Norcross

The GBI is investigating after a man killed himself in front of a Norcross officer Wednesday afternoon, authorities said.



Gwinnett County
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
37 minutes ago

A man shot himself Wednesday in front of a Norcross police officer following an incident at a gas station, officials said.

Few details have been released. But the GBI confirmed that a 911 call was made after an armed man was involved in an incident at a QuikTrip on Beaver Ruin Road. The man then fled the scene and police followed him to a residential area near Indian Trail Lilburn Road.

The man eventually “shot himself in the presence of a Norcross Police Department officer,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an emailed statement.

The GBI is also investigating alongside Norcross police. No information on the incident at the gas station was provided and authorities did not say if anyone else was injured.

We’re working to learn more.

— Please return to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution for updates.


