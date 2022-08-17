BREAKING: GBI investigating after man shoots self following incident in Norcross

A man shot himself Wednesday in front of a Norcross police officer following an incident at a gas station, officials said.
Few details have been released. But the GBI confirmed that a 911 call was made after an armed man was involved in an incident at a QuikTrip on Beaver Ruin Road. The man then fled the scene and police followed him to a residential area near Indian Trail Lilburn Road.
The man eventually “shot himself in the presence of a Norcross Police Department officer,” GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in an emailed statement.
The GBI is also investigating alongside Norcross police. No information on the incident at the gas station was provided and authorities did not say if anyone else was injured.
