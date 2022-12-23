BraseltonTec launches free 2023 Spark Sessions

ATDC is a Georgia economic development organization funded by the state legislature and managed under the Georgia-Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute. According to BraseltonTec, “ATDC’s mission is to develop a technology ecosystem that attracts technology companies, investors and the talent required to scale.”

Beginning in 2023, BraseltonTec is offering free Spark Sessions to explore topics like fundraising, cap table formation, marketing strategy and a host of topics led by experts in their respective fields. The first of these free events is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Braselton Civic Center, 27 E. Lake Drive. Registration required: www.braseltontec.com/spark-sessions-copy.