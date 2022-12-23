ajc logo
BraseltonTec launches free 2023 Spark Sessions

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Braselton, in a private-public partnership with the Advanced Technology Development Center headquartered at Georgia-Tech, has launched BraseltonTec to help create an innovation district in the town. BraseltonTec educates, advises and connects member organizations to the resources they need for success.

ATDC is a Georgia economic development organization funded by the state legislature and managed under the Georgia-Tech Enterprise Innovation Institute. According to BraseltonTec, “ATDC’s mission is to develop a technology ecosystem that attracts technology companies, investors and the talent required to scale.”

Beginning in 2023, BraseltonTec is offering free Spark Sessions to explore topics like fundraising, cap table formation, marketing strategy and a host of topics led by experts in their respective fields. The first of these free events is 6-7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 12 at the Braselton Civic Center, 27 E. Lake Drive. Registration required: www.braseltontec.com/spark-sessions-copy.

More about BraseltonTec: www.BraseltonTec.com.

