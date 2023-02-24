X
Dark Mode Toggle

Braselton to hold public hearings on 439 new homes

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 on a plan by PulteHomes to develop single family homes on about 209 acres near Chateau Elan.

The proposed plan includes developing additional homes in the existing Del Webb Chateau Elan subdivision and creating a new John Wieland community.

The Johns Wieland subdivision would consist of 78 new homes and be accessible from Duncan Creek Road through a gated entrance. The new Del Webb Chateau Elan homes will be accessed from Duncan Creek Road and Alto View Drive. This plan includes 361 single-family homes.

Plans also include 27 acres of open space in the John Wieland neighborhood and 66 acres of open space in the Del Webb area.

Braselton’s mayor and town council will hold a public hearing on the same issue at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Both meetings will take place at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building 5040 Ga. 53.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Jan. 6 defendant from North Fulton found guilty of two felonies1h ago

Ex-Atlanta watershed official gets 4 years in prison for bribery scandal
3h ago

Credit: TNS

OPINION: Marjorie Taylor Greene completes her divorce from reality
11h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’
11h ago

Credit: John Bazemore/AP

The Jolt: Fani Willis slams district attorney oversight bill as ‘racist’
11h ago

Credit: Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com

Apartment crackdown hits usual Georgia barriers
12h ago
The Latest

Credit: Courtesy of: Suwanee Police Department

Suwanee accepting applications for Citizens Police Academy
12h ago
Suwanee seeks food truck vendors
Gwinnett County receives $200K federal award to build safer roads
Featured

Credit: Alyssa Pointer

Youngest Jan. 6 defendant, from North Fulton, found guilty of two felonies
1h ago
With new attention on Carter legacy, presidential library due for overhaul
Tara movie theater in Atlanta: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top