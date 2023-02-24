Braselton to hold public hearings on 439 new homes

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 27 on a plan by PulteHomes to develop single family homes on about 209 acres near Chateau Elan.
The proposed plan includes developing additional homes in the existing Del Webb Chateau Elan subdivision and creating a new John Wieland community.
The Johns Wieland subdivision would consist of 78 new homes and be accessible from Duncan Creek Road through a gated entrance. The new Del Webb Chateau Elan homes will be accessed from Duncan Creek Road and Alto View Drive. This plan includes 361 single-family homes.
Plans also include 27 acres of open space in the John Wieland neighborhood and 66 acres of open space in the Del Webb area.
Braselton’s mayor and town council will hold a public hearing on the same issue at 4:30 p.m. Thursday, March 9. Both meetings will take place at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building 5040 Ga. 53.
