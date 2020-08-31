Braselton to consider zoning for 318 new homes

The proposed project on the south side of Duncan Creek Road would include 141 acres and include a recreation area at the rear of the property with a cabana, pool and “tot lot” with about 28 acres of passive open space.

Meritage Homes of Georgia is planning on building two products in this community. The first would include homes with a minimum of 1,600 square feet with 2-car garages priced in the high $200s and up. The second portion would Include homes with a minimum 1,800 square feet with the option of 3-car garages priced in the mid $300s and up.