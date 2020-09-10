X

Braselton to consider mixed use development with 220 rental homes

Braselton will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Sept. 28 to discuss a proposed mixed-use development at the intersection of Highway 53 and New Cut Road with 220 rental homes. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Sept. 28, at the Braselton Police and Municipal Court Building, 5040 Highway 53 to discuss a proposed development on 72 acres at the intersection of Highway 53 and New Cut Road.

The residential component of the proposed project would include 220 homes under one ownership made available to rent individually. The 104,500-square-foot non-residential portion would include commercial/retail and office space fronting Highway 53 and New Cut Road. The proposed development is designed to attract singles, small families and empty nesters that work or have family in the area.

Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed project at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the same location.

Information: Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.

