Braselton to consider mixed use development with 220 rental homes

The residential component of the proposed project would include 220 homes under one ownership made available to rent individually. The 104,500-square-foot non-residential portion would include commercial/retail and office space fronting Highway 53 and New Cut Road. The proposed development is designed to attract singles, small families and empty nesters that work or have family in the area.

Braselton’s Mayor and Town Council will also hold a public hearing on the proposed project at 4 p.m. Oct. 8 at the same location.