Braselton to consider drive-thru for smoothie chain

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. Nov. 30 in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53, to consider a request for a conditional use permit for a retail center with a food service drive-thru (targeting a national smoothie chain).
The 5,000-square-foot retail center known as Riverstone Braselton is at the northwest corner of Ga. 347/Friendship Road and Ga. 211.
Assuming the planning commission recommends approval, Braselton’s Mayor and Council will hold a public hearing at 4 p.m. Dec. 10 at the same location. Questions: Kevin Keller at kdkeller@braselton.net.