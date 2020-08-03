X

Braselton to celebrate groundbreaking for new fire station

Braselton will begin construction soon on the West Jackson Fire Station #2. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

The Braselton Public Facilities Authority and the West Jackson Fire Board will celebrate the groundbreaking of the West Jackson Fire Station #2 at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at 1875 Ednaville Road in Braselton.

While all social distancing protocols will be in place, city leaders and the fire board plan to take a photo with the engineer/architects and contractors.

The organizations plan to have a more celebratory event when the building is complete and a ribbon cutting can be conducted.

The West Jackson Fire District is approximately 30 square miles and covers Braselton (inside Jackson County), Hoschton and parts of unincorporated Jackson County.

