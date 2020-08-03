Braselton to celebrate groundbreaking for new fire station

The Braselton Public Facilities Authority and the West Jackson Fire Board will celebrate the groundbreaking of the West Jackson Fire Station #2 at 5:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 3 at 1875 Ednaville Road in Braselton.
While all social distancing protocols will be in place, city leaders and the fire board plan to take a photo with the engineer/architects and contractors.
The organizations plan to have a more celebratory event when the building is complete and a ribbon cutting can be conducted.
The West Jackson Fire District is approximately 30 square miles and covers Braselton (inside Jackson County), Hoschton and parts of unincorporated Jackson County.