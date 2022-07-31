ajc logo
Braselton seeking artists for ArtSquared live paint project

Braselton will host ArtRageous, a juried art festival and live paint project 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on the Town Green. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Braselton will host ArtRageous, a juried art festival and live paint project 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 on the Town Green. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
The Braselton Downtown Development Authority will host ArtRageous, a juried art festival and live paint project 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 1 on the Town Green.

The art festival will feature 40 artists showing case pieces in various mediums. Also happening on that day is ArtSquared, a live paint project with 12 artists each commissioned to paint one side of an 8-foot cube.

Local businesses have the option to sponsor an artist, and in return their business name will be displayed at the top of a completed painted design. After the event, the painted cubes will be moved and on display for at least one year, at various locations downtown.

Submit a design to paint live, apply to be one of 50 juried festival vendors, or learn more about sponsoring an artist at www.explorebraselton.com/post/artrageous. Deadline for ArtSquared applications is Aug. 15.

