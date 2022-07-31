Braselton seeking artists for ArtSquared live paint project

The art festival will feature 40 artists showing case pieces in various mediums. Also happening on that day is ArtSquared, a live paint project with 12 artists each commissioned to paint one side of an 8-foot cube.

Local businesses have the option to sponsor an artist, and in return their business name will be displayed at the top of a completed painted design. After the event, the painted cubes will be moved and on display for at least one year, at various locations downtown.