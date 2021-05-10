Braselton public hearing will look at zoning for 80-home subdivision

The requested zoning change from R-2 (low-density residential) to R-3 allow the developer to place 1.71 homes per acre. The proposed plan will build homes with a minimum 2,000 square feet per dwelling. The facade of the homes will feature brick, stacked stone, cedar shake, and fiber cement siding.

Following the planning commission hearing, Braselton’s mayor and city council will hold a public hearing on the request at 4 p.m. June 10 at the same location.