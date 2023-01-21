ajc logo
X

Braselton developing 5-year downtown strategic plan

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
39 minutes ago

Braselton has engaged Downtown Strategies, a division of Retail Strategies, to develop a 5-year downtown strategic plan for the city. The Downtown Strategies team plans to host a strategic visioning workshop to include a walking tour of downtown to gather input from community leaders, business owners, stakeholders and elected officials.

“Braselton jumped at the opportunity to have the Downtown Strategies team tap into the potential our downtown holds,” said Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott in a statement. “This partnership will capitalize on market-driven opportunities to help strengthen the local economy and enhance the appeal of downtown and drive new investment opportunities.”

The plan will focus on market analysis, policy and administration, design, tourism and promotion and economic vitality.

The strategic visioning workshop is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.

Information: www.braselton.net.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks

Credit: Jason.Getz@ajc.com

What does Adonai Mitchell’s transfer say about UGA? Nothing, really18h ago

Credit: Contributed

Employee on leave after video suggests he snuck CRT in Georgia schools
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Police training site protest has national reach
13h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
18h ago

Credit: Hakim Wright Sr.

As losses mount, so does pressure on Georgia Tech’s Josh Pastner
18h ago

Credit: Miguel Martinez

Why some DeKalb school improvements take so long
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: City of Lawrenceville

Lawrenceville asks residents to complete community survey
19h ago
Lilburn police opens applications for Citizens Police Academy
Norcross relaunches website for employers seeking workforce
Featured

Braves Fest, Lunar New Year celebrations and more: 15 things to do in metro Atlanta this...
What’s filming in Georgia in January 2023
‘Breakdown’ Episode 22: Its Work Is Done
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top