Braselton developing 5-year downtown strategic plan

Braselton has engaged Downtown Strategies, a division of Retail Strategies, to develop a 5-year downtown strategic plan for the city. The Downtown Strategies team plans to host a strategic visioning workshop to include a walking tour of downtown to gather input from community leaders, business owners, stakeholders and elected officials.
“Braselton jumped at the opportunity to have the Downtown Strategies team tap into the potential our downtown holds,” said Braselton Town Manager Jennifer Scott in a statement. “This partnership will capitalize on market-driven opportunities to help strengthen the local economy and enhance the appeal of downtown and drive new investment opportunities.”
The plan will focus on market analysis, policy and administration, design, tourism and promotion and economic vitality.
The strategic visioning workshop is tentatively scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9.
Information: www.braselton.net.
