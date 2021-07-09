Braselton considering plan for 144 new aged-restricted residential cottages

OneStreet Residential, LLC is proposing an age-restricted (55+), active-adult rental community with a collection of 144 single-family detached and attached cottages, bungalows and courtyard homes. The residences will range in size from 1,900 square feet to 700 square feet with a density of about 5.27 units per acre.

The units facing Thompson Mill Road will be rear-loaded and a significant number of the remaining units will back directly up to greenspace. The community will come with a clubhouse along with the management office, a serving kitchen (no meals will be offered, however), community room, and exterior gathering areas overlooking a central pond. The neighborhood will also include an outdoor grilling area, walking trails, pocket parks, green spaces and gardens.