ajc logo
X

Braselton considering plan for 144 new aged-restricted residential cottages

Braselton will consider a proposed 144 age-restricted residential cottages on a little over 27 acres on Thompson Mill Road. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)
Caption
Braselton will consider a proposed 144 age-restricted residential cottages on a little over 27 acres on Thompson Mill Road. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

The Braselton Planning Commission will hold a public hearing at 7 p.m. July 26 to consider a proposed 144 residential cottages on a little over 27 acres on Thompson Mill Road.

OneStreet Residential, LLC is proposing an age-restricted (55+), active-adult rental community with a collection of 144 single-family detached and attached cottages, bungalows and courtyard homes. The residences will range in size from 1,900 square feet to 700 square feet with a density of about 5.27 units per acre.

The units facing Thompson Mill Road will be rear-loaded and a significant number of the remaining units will back directly up to greenspace. The community will come with a clubhouse along with the management office, a serving kitchen (no meals will be offered, however), community room, and exterior gathering areas overlooking a central pond. The neighborhood will also include an outdoor grilling area, walking trails, pocket parks, green spaces and gardens.

Braselton’s mayor and council will hold a public hearing on the same project at 4 p.m. Aug. 12. Both meetings will be held in the courtroom of the Police and Municipal Court facility, 5040 Highway 53.

In Other News
1
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
2
Gwinnett County restaurant inspection scores
3
Suwanee re-accredited as a Main Street America program
4
500 apartments coming to small Gwinnett city
5
Sugar Hill encouraging donations of gently used medical equipment
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top