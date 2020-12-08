Braselton community meetings part of development code update

The town’s development code helps determine what type of development is allowed (residential, commercial, industrial, etc.), where it is allowed, and at what density it is allowed. The code also controls how new development looks and works, including building materials, parking, and landscaping.

The public is invited to participate in an online community meeting that began Dec. 4 and will be available through Dec. 18 at www.braseltondevelopmentcodeupdate.com.