Braselton adopts first public art master plan, seeks arts council members

The Braselton Public Art Master Plan lays out a vision for public art throughout the community that will honor its people, history and high quality of life.

The Braselton Arts Council will act in an advisory capacity to town staff in any matter pertaining to public art and will advise and make recommendations to the town pertaining to policies and procedures for artist selection. They will develop ways to raise money for the arts in Braselton and help in determining placement, maintenance and removal of artworks. Details about the Public Arts Master Plan and how to apply for the arts council: https://braselton.net/news_detail_T6_R117.php.