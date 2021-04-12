Braselton accepting citizens academy applications

Braselton is seeking residents to apply to participate in the town’s Citizens Academy program. Participants will have an opportunity to develop a better understanding about how town government works. Each month will cover a different topic related to town service provision.
The Citizens Academy begins in May and runs for six months. The program meets 6 to 8:00 p.m. on the third Thursday of each month from (except October which goes until 10 p.m.).
Space is limited to the first 10 qualified applicants and the classes fill quickly.
Information and application: www.braselton.net/locals/get_involved.php.