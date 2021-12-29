Berkeley Lake named one of top 10 places to retire in Georgia

Stacker, a data journalism hub, looked at data and rankings from Niche, which analyzes public data primarily on U.S. schools and neighborhoods, to come up with their list of 25 best places to retire in Georgia.
Berkeley Lake came out well at the #7 spot. The tiny enclave fell behind Dutch Island, North Decatur, St. Simons, Clayton, Druid Hills and Vinings, and was the only Gwinnett city making the top 25.
Niche ranks places to retire based on factors like cost of living, health care, recreation, and weather as well as access to indoor and outdoor recreation.
“Many desirable retirement destinations also have good proximity to major cities, ripe with arts, culture and health care resources,” noted the Stacker article.
According to Stacker via Niche, Berkeley Lake has a population of 1,839 people, a median home value of $442,000 (with 96% owned), median rent of $1,821 (4% rent) and a median household income of $145,625.
Read the details: https://stacker.com/georgia/best-places-retire-georgia.
