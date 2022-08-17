Berkeley Lake lowering 2022 property taxes

For a home with a fair market value of $661,113 in 2021, the city property tax was $461.72. For a home of the same value in 2022, the tax will be $384.77. This represents a 16.67% reduction in property taxes.

According to Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter in a statement to residents, “Our property values are increasing so that for this year I believe we can drop the rate and still be able to collect enough taxes if we continue with our very careful fiscal management.”