Berkeley Lake lowering 2022 property taxes

Berkeley Lake’s Mayor and City Council recently voted unanimously to lower the city’s millage rate from 1.746 to 1.455 mills.
For a home with a fair market value of $661,113 in 2021, the city property tax was $461.72. For a home of the same value in 2022, the tax will be $384.77. This represents a 16.67% reduction in property taxes.
According to Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter in a statement to residents, “Our property values are increasing so that for this year I believe we can drop the rate and still be able to collect enough taxes if we continue with our very careful fiscal management.”
The city has steadily continued to lower property taxes for homeowners over the past five years. View the current property tax digest and 5-year history of rates at www.tinyurl.com/BLakeTaxDigest.
