ajc logo
X

Berkeley Lake lowering 2022 property taxes

Berkeley Lake will lower property taxes for homeowners in 2022. AJC File

Combined ShapeCaption
Berkeley Lake will lower property taxes for homeowners in 2022. AJC File

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
53 minutes ago

Berkeley Lake’s Mayor and City Council recently voted unanimously to lower the city’s millage rate from 1.746 to 1.455 mills.

For a home with a fair market value of $661,113 in 2021, the city property tax was $461.72. For a home of the same value in 2022, the tax will be $384.77. This represents a 16.67% reduction in property taxes.

According to Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter in a statement to residents, “Our property values are increasing so that for this year I believe we can drop the rate and still be able to collect enough taxes if we continue with our very careful fiscal management.”

The city has steadily continued to lower property taxes for homeowners over the past five years. View the current property tax digest and 5-year history of rates at www.tinyurl.com/BLakeTaxDigest.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
Falcons plan to take business approach to Jets’ practices, game 8h ago
The Braves are really, really good. Get used to it
6h ago
5 observations from Mike Soroka’s rehab start in Rome
5h ago
Breaking: Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
3h ago
Breaking: Kemp blasts Fulton DA’s office for playing politics as he fights subpoena
3h ago
Braves keep young star Michael Harris home with eight-year contract extension
18h ago
The Latest
BREAKING: GBI investigating after man shoots self following incident in Norcross
37m ago
Snellville officials to ask residents about alcohol sales
8h ago
Suwanee extends open container boundary
Featured
The building, known as Aunt Fanny’s Cabin, was a restaurant for nearly 50 years before closing in 1992. It has been criticized for presenting stereotypes of Black people.

Aunt Fanny’s Cabin demolished, taking an unwelcomed part of Smyrna history
11h ago
Man accused of shooting Florida cop had Georgia charges dropped in July
4h ago
The Civil War news: Not just battles; also patent drugs and brothels
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top