Berkeley Lake anticipates $800K in American Rescue Plan Act Funds

In a recent letter to residents, Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter shared the city anticipates receiving approximately $800,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funding from the federal government.
“I think we will probably spend most of that on stormwater infrastructure, but I will keep you informed as we explore possibilities,” noted Mayor Salter.
The city also hopes to use some of the funding to purchase a small piece of property on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard that is contiguous to the city’s greenspace. In 1996, Berkeley Lake purchased approximately 63 acres of undeveloped forest land along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to provide both buffer and greenspace to the tiny Gwinnett hamlet.
In Other News
1
Gwinnett to build $4.1 million sensory treehouse for people with...
2
Snellville approves same millage rate for 7th consecutive year
3
Berkeley Lake rolls back millage rate for slight property tax reduction
4
Sugar Hill greenway construction continues despite showers
5
Large rental community coming to Buford area