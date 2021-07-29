Berkeley Lake anticipates $800K in American Rescue Plan Act Funds

“I think we will probably spend most of that on stormwater infrastructure, but I will keep you informed as we explore possibilities,” noted Mayor Salter.

The city also hopes to use some of the funding to purchase a small piece of property on Peachtree Industrial Boulevard that is contiguous to the city’s greenspace. In 1996, Berkeley Lake purchased approximately 63 acres of undeveloped forest land along Peachtree Industrial Boulevard to provide both buffer and greenspace to the tiny Gwinnett hamlet.