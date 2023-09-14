Berkeley Lake announces qualifying candidates

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
35 minutes ago
Berkeley Lake will conduct a general election Nov. 7 to elect a mayor and two city council members. Mayor Lois Salter will automatically be reelected since qualifying unopposed.

Candidates qualifying to run for council member (at-large) are Tammy LaPread, Robert Smith (incumbent), Rebecca Spitler (incumbent), Gary Volino and Tameka Womack.

Advance in person voting will be held 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct 16-21, Oct. 23-28 and Oct 30- Nov. 3 at City Hall, 4040 S. Berkeley Lake Road.

The last day to register to vote in this election is Oct. 10.

