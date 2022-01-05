Berkeley Lake adding security cameras around city

According to Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter, “These cameras have allowed them [nearby cities] to catch some suspected murderers in cities very near us, as well as a young man who was riding around shooting a gun into random houses.”

The city, surrounding its 88-acre namesake lake, already has security cameras at city hall and the adjacent playground. Paid for using city taxpayer’s dollars, the city plans for the placement of new cameras soon but does not want to announce specific locations.