Berkeley Lake adding security cameras around city

Despite a very low crime rate, but vigilant concern for safety, Berkeley Lake has decided to join nearby cities by mounting high-tech security cameras in several places around the city.
According to Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter, “These cameras have allowed them [nearby cities] to catch some suspected murderers in cities very near us, as well as a young man who was riding around shooting a gun into random houses.”
The city, surrounding its 88-acre namesake lake, already has security cameras at city hall and the adjacent playground. Paid for using city taxpayer’s dollars, the city plans for the placement of new cameras soon but does not want to announce specific locations.
“I don’t want to guide the bad guys to know where they are so they could avoid or vandalize them,” added Salter.
