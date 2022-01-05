Hamburger icon
ajc logo
X

Berkeley Lake adding security cameras around city

Berkeley Lake has decided to join nearby cities by mounting high-tech cameras in several places around the city. (Courtesy Berkeley Lake Homeowners Association)
caption arrowCaption
Berkeley Lake has decided to join nearby cities by mounting high-tech cameras in several places around the city. (Courtesy Berkeley Lake Homeowners Association)

Credit: cust

Credit: cust

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
36 minutes ago

Despite a very low crime rate, but vigilant concern for safety, Berkeley Lake has decided to join nearby cities by mounting high-tech security cameras in several places around the city.

According to Berkeley Lake Mayor Lois Salter, “These cameras have allowed them [nearby cities] to catch some suspected murderers in cities very near us, as well as a young man who was riding around shooting a gun into random houses.”

The city, surrounding its 88-acre namesake lake, already has security cameras at city hall and the adjacent playground. Paid for using city taxpayer’s dollars, the city plans for the placement of new cameras soon but does not want to announce specific locations.

“I don’t want to guide the bad guys to know where they are so they could avoid or vandalize them,” added Salter.

About the Author

Karen Huppertz for the AJC
Editors' Picks
The Latest
Suwanee police assign officers to neighborhood through PACT program
Norcross launching new notification system in January
Georgia DOT changing speed limit on portions of Buford Highway in Suwanee
Investigations
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top