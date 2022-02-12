Hamburger icon
Beloved tree in Braselton must come down

The pecan tree at Mulberry Park in Braselton, once designated the largest pecan tree in Georgia, will be removed soon. (Courtesy Town of Braselton)

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
37 minutes ago

The pecan tree at Mulberry Park in Braselton, once designated the largest pecan tree in Georgia, must be removed.

“The tree’s health has been declining over the past decade, and we are saddened to announce that it has died,” said Town Manager Jennifer Scott. “It has become a beloved landmark for Braselton residents.”

Because of its estimated 300-year-old age and size, the tree was protected in 2003 during the construction of the Mulberry Park neighborhood and Mulberry Walk shopping center.

The town also hired an arborist to check the tree’s health on a quarterly basis and advise the Braselton Visitors Bureau on its care. In January, the tree was deemed a safety hazard. The tree will come down the week of Feb. 14.

Braselton will keep some of the wood to be repurposed and may make pieces available to the community as part of a fundraiser.

A ceremony will be held on Arbor Day, April 29 when the Braselton Visitors Bureau Authority will plant a new pecan tree in its place.

