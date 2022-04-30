Aurora Theatre honors Indigenous community at Lawrenceville Arts Center

“We desire our Land Acknowledgement to be the beginning of our return to unity, not just for each other but the awareness that we are truly a part of the earth.”

The Aurora Theatre acknowledged that no Indigenous people’s artifacts were unearthed during construction of the Lawrenceville Arts Center, but the Muskogee and Creek are the indigenous people attributed as being the original inhabitants of the North Georgia region. The Kialegee are the actual original inhabitants of Lawrenceville and Watkinsville, but they are a landless nation.

Gwinnett remains a gathering place for the Native American Community, which still numbers more than 34,000+ statewide.

“Since the Lawrenceville Arts Center opened in October of 2021, Aurora Theatre has made a commitment to be a place of healing,” noted Ann-Carol Pence, Aurora Theatre Co-Founder/Producing Artistic Director. “One way we do that is to acknowledge the original inhabitants prior to every event. It is important to recognize our original storytellers and theatre makers of this land.”

Moving forward, the Aurora Theatre is planning a celebration in November for Indigenous History Month, with details to come: www.auroratheatre.com.