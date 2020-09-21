Auburn to vote for same millage rates as previous year

The city has not changed the millage rate for those in Gwinnett since 2012, keeping the millage rate at 4.951 mills for the past 7 years, since 2013.

The millage rate for the portion of the city within Barrow is proposed at 4.931 mills and will be adopted at the same meeting. This is also the same millage rate for the past 12 years, since 2008, for property owners in Barrow.