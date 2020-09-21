X

Auburn to vote for same millage rates as previous year

Auburn will vote to adopt its millage rates at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Auburn Courthouse, 1361 Forsyth Avenue. (Courtesy City of Auburn)
Gwinnett County | 1 hour ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Auburn will vote to adopt a millage rate of 4.951 mills for the portion of the city within Gwinnett at 5 p.m. Oct. 1 at the Auburn Courthouse, 1361 Forsyth Avenue. To comply with CDC guidelines, this meeting may be held by teleconference.

The city has not changed the millage rate for those in Gwinnett since 2012, keeping the millage rate at 4.951 mills for the past 7 years, since 2013.

The millage rate for the portion of the city within Barrow is proposed at 4.931 mills and will be adopted at the same meeting. This is also the same millage rate for the past 12 years, since 2008, for property owners in Barrow.

The 5-year tax and levy history will be published on the city’s website no less than 14 days prior to their adoption.

Information: www.cityofauburn-ga.org.

