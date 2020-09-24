Auburn plans groundbreaking ceremony for new city hall

Auburn’s Mayor, City Council and Downtown Development Authority are inviting the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new City Hall and Municipal Complex Oct. 14.
Shuttles will begin arrival at 2:30 p.m. with the program and refreshments beginning at 3 p.m. Parking and shuttles will be available from The Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St.
Due to the pandemic, those attending must RSVP to mwalker@cityofauburn-ga.org.
Funding for the new city hall is coming from a combination of land sold in excess of what is needed for the municipal complex and infrastructure, SPLOST, state loans and grants.
Additional information about the city’s downtown development plans: www.cityofauburn-ga.org/AuburnDowntownDevelopment.aspx.