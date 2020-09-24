X

Auburn plans groundbreaking ceremony for new city hall

Auburn's new city hall and municipal complex will honor the former Historic Perry-Rainey Institute. (Courtesy City of Auburn)
Auburn's new city hall and municipal complex will honor the former Historic Perry-Rainey Institute. (Courtesy City of Auburn)

Gwinnett County | 55 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Auburn’s Mayor, City Council and Downtown Development Authority are inviting the public to a groundbreaking ceremony for the new City Hall and Municipal Complex Oct. 14.

Shuttles will begin arrival at 2:30 p.m. with the program and refreshments beginning at 3 p.m. Parking and shuttles will be available from The Perry Rainey Center, 16 College St.

Due to the pandemic, those attending must RSVP to mwalker@cityofauburn-ga.org.

Funding for the new city hall is coming from a combination of land sold in excess of what is needed for the municipal complex and infrastructure, SPLOST, state loans and grants.

Additional information about the city’s downtown development plans: www.cityofauburn-ga.org/AuburnDowntownDevelopment.aspx.

© 2020 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.