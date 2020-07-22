Auburn invites public to virtual draft plan workshop

The “Define Our Auburn, An LCI Study” will help develop a vision for downtown Auburn that will grow the local economy, encourage appropriate development, make walking and biking easier, and revitalize historic downtown. It will also include a short-term action plan that will serve as a guide and allow the city to apply for potential funding opportunities.

Several community meetings and activities are being scheduled to solicit public input. A draft plan has been developed based on previous input and is ready for review. Participate in the virtual workshop: www.tinyurl.com/defineourauburn.