Auburn invites public to virtual draft plan workshop

Auburn has a draft plan based on previous public input that is ready for review. (Courtesy City of Auburn, Ga)
Gwinnett County | 2 hours ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

As Auburn moves forward to create an updated downtown plan, the city is inviting the public to a Virtual Public Workshop Input Session now through Aug. 6.

The “Define Our Auburn, An LCI Study” will help develop a vision for downtown Auburn that will grow the local economy, encourage appropriate development, make walking and biking easier, and revitalize historic downtown. It will also include a short-term action plan that will serve as a guide and allow the city to apply for potential funding opportunities.

Several community meetings and activities are being scheduled to solicit public input. A draft plan has been developed based on previous input and is ready for review. Participate in the virtual workshop: www.tinyurl.com/defineourauburn.

