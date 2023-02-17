Atlanta Hawks and Microsoft partner to host dunk challenge

During the challenge, students were asked to create a customized basketball dunk, using a coding program. Atlanta Hawks center, Clint Capela, attended the event and worked with students on their various dunks.

Credit: Jillian Price/AJC Credit: Jillian Price/AJC

Capela said the event could help kids see outside the box.

“They can see that there is a science behind it (basketball),” Capela said.

Youth interested can still participate in the dunk coding challenge on the Hawk’s website until March 3.

After the challenge, three finalists will be selected to attend the March 17 Hawks game against the Golden State Warriors. The dunks will be shown on the video board at State Farm Arena.

The winner’s dunk will be executed live on the court.