Atlanta Gladiators’ game to benefit Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful

Credit: Atlanta Gladiators

Credit: Atlanta Gladiators

Gwinnett County
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
32 minutes ago

The environmentally focused nonprofit Gwinnett Clean & Beautiful will gain funding from ticket sales when the Atlanta Gladiators play hockey against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits at 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 25 at Gas South Arena, 6400 Sugarloaf Parkway in Duluth.

GC&B will receive $5 from every ticket sold and a portion of the proceeds from the ECHL professional hockey club’s popular “Chuck A Puck” experience. Known for its support of local schools, churches, youth athletic organizations and charities, the Atlanta Gladiators regularly host in-game initiatives like the 50-50 raffle, make direct donations, show up with mascot “Maximus” appearances and raise funds through ticket sales.

Tickets are $25-$35 and must be purchased by 5 p.m. on Nov. 25 to benefit GC&B: https://fevo-enterprise.com/event/GwinnettCB.

Learn about GC&B’s environmental efforts at https://gwinnettcb.org.

