Atlanta Gas Light reminding public to “call before you dig”

April is Safe Digging Month and Atlanta Gas Light is reminding do-it-yourself homeowners and professional excavators to call 811 before digging on any property. Requests are free and can be made 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
“By identifying the location of the underground infrastructure in your area before starting a new project, you can do your part to stay safe and protect our state,” said Tiffany Callaway-Ferrell, vice president of operations at Atlanta Gas Light.
Underground utility lines will be marked with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes that correspond to the utility.
If a natural gas line is damaged accidentally or the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas is present, call 911 or the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency phone line at 1-877-427-4321 from a safe location. Do not operate any machinery or equipment that might cause a spark or create an open flame.
Additional information: www.atlantagaslight.com/safety/call-811-before-you-dig.html.