Atlanta Gas Light offers up ways for families in need to pay energy bills

As cold weather temperatures approach, Atlanta Gas Light is reminding customers of several ways to obtain assistance with winter heating bills.
“We are committed to connecting customers with local services to identify available assistance programs and ensure the communities where we live and serve can enjoy the comfort and reliability of natural gas this winter,” said President and CEO of Atlanta Gas Light Pedro Cherry.
These agencies provide energy assistance for those who qualify:
• The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program – LIHEAP helps eligible customers pay for their winter heating service and may cover certain cooling expenses for customers with specific medical conditions. Eligibility is based on household size and income. Enrollment begins Dec. 1 and you must reapply each year. Information about Georgia LIHEAP: 877-423-4746 or the Georgia Division of Family and Children Services at www.dfcs.georgia.gov for a list of other resources.
• Heating Energy Assistance Team – H.E.A.T. – The Georgia Department of Human Services distributes H.E.A.T. funds statewide through local community action agencies to households experiencing a potential loss of energy service or households that need service restored. Eligibility or to donate: www.heatga.org or 678-406-0212.
• Senior Discount Program – Atlanta Gas Light provides eligible senior citizens with a discount of $14 a month on their natural gas bills. For information on eligibility, seniors should contact their provider.
• HopeWorks (formerly Resource Service Ministries) – HopeWorks helps low-income widows in the greater-Atlanta area with weatherization assistance for homes, gas furnace repairs and general maintenance. Information: 404-872-0167 or www.hopeworks4us.org.
• Project SHARE – Project SHARE provides emergency bill-payment assistance to individuals and families facing a temporary crisis that threatens their home. Information: 800-257-4273 or salvationarmyatlanta.org/project-share.
• United Way – Customers may call United Way’s 211 number for a listing of other agencies that can assist with available funding.
Learn about energy efficiency tips at www.atlantagaslight.com/residential/ways-to-save.
