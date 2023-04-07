Artists needed for Sugar Hill Arts Commission competitions

The commission is seeking artists to submit applications for a t-shirt design contest, a poster design contest, and a juried art show for the Sugar Rush Arts Festival taking place in October. Deadlines for submissions is July 7 for the juried art show, Aug. 1 for the t-shirt design contest and Sept. 8 for the poster design contest.

Information and to apply: www.sugarhillarts.com. Click on “Sugar Rush & Projects” or “Poster Contest.”