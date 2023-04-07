Artists needed for Sugar Hill Arts Commission competitions

Your artistic designs could win cash prizes in one of three design contests being conducted by the Sugar Hill Arts Commission.
The commission is seeking artists to submit applications for a t-shirt design contest, a poster design contest, and a juried art show for the Sugar Rush Arts Festival taking place in October. Deadlines for submissions is July 7 for the juried art show, Aug. 1 for the t-shirt design contest and Sept. 8 for the poster design contest.
Information and to apply: www.sugarhillarts.com. Click on “Sugar Rush & Projects” or “Poster Contest.”
The Sugar Hill Arts Commission is a group of artists and art lovers tasked with encouraging, promoting and expanding public interest in the arts. The group meets at 6 p.m. monthly on the second Tuesday of each month. There are no membership fees to join and meetings are open to the public.
