Applications being accepted to serve on Gwinnett Recreation Authority

Gwinnett District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque is looking for applicants to serve on the Recreation Authority. (Courtesy Gwinnett County)
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
1 hour ago

Gwinnett District 4 Commissioner Marlene Fosque is looking for applicants to serve on the Recreation Authority.

The 9-member Recreation Authority consists of two members appointed by each District Commissioner and one appointed by the Chairwoman of the Board of Commissioners. Members serve 4-year terms.

Generally, the authority meets at 3 p.m. the second Thursday of each month at the Gwinnett Environmental and Heritage Center, 2020 Clean Water Drive in Buford.

The authority is responsible for acquiring, constructing, equipping, maintaining and operating athletic stadiums and other facilities related to recreational centers The authority serves as advisor to the Gwinnett County Board of Commissioners on recreational topics.

Interested citizens: GCGA.us/ApplytoServe.

