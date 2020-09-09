Answering service expansion bringing 100 jobs to Duluth

Moneypenny, a UK-based communications provider, recently purchased VoiceNation and Ninja Number, providing call answering services 24 hours a day to companies across the U.S. VoiceNation is a bilingual telephone answering provider and Ninja Number is a business phone app which provides a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs.

“We are delighted that VoiceNation and Ninja Number are moving into our new state-of-the-art offices in Georgia,” said Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny. “Our outsourced communications business is growing, and we are looking forward to having new offices which can accommodate a growing team to manage our call answering and live chat on behalf of thousands of businesses.”