Answering service expansion bringing 100 jobs to Duluth

Moneypenny, a provider of corporate answering services, will double its space with an expansion to 2915 Premiere Parkway, in unincorporated Duluth, within the Sugarloaf CID. The company anticipates hiring more than 100 employees in 2020-2021 and represents a $860,000 capital investment for the community.
Moneypenny, a UK-based communications provider, recently purchased VoiceNation and Ninja Number, providing call answering services 24 hours a day to companies across the U.S. VoiceNation is a bilingual telephone answering provider and Ninja Number is a business phone app which provides a virtual phone system for entrepreneurs.
“We are delighted that VoiceNation and Ninja Number are moving into our new state-of-the-art offices in Georgia,” said Joanna Swash, CEO of Moneypenny. “Our outsourced communications business is growing, and we are looking forward to having new offices which can accommodate a growing team to manage our call answering and live chat on behalf of thousands of businesses.”
Information: www.moneypenny.com.