Annual ‘Sweep the Hooch’ event happening Saturday

The annual Chattahoochee River cleanup day is just around the corner.
On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will gather at ‘Sweep the Hooch,’ an event hosted by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, to clean and collect trash from sites around the Chattahoochee River. As an environmental advocacy organization, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper works to protect and restore the Chattahoochee River Basin, their website says.
Volunteers at the event can be walkers, waders, or paddlers, some being land-based and others water-based. Children who volunteer must be accompanied by an adult. Walkers and waders must be at least 10 years old. Solo paddlers must be 15.
The event will be held from 9 a.m. to noon and include over 50 cleanup sites.
Donations are also an option. For every $10, the Riverkeeper can remove one pound of trash, the website says. In 26 years, the Riverkeeper has removed more than 2 million pounds of trash and tires, the website says.
