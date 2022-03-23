Annual ‘Sweep the Hooch’ event happening Saturday

On Saturday, hundreds of volunteers will gather at ‘Sweep the Hooch,’ an event hosted by the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper, to clean and collect trash from sites around the Chattahoochee River. As an environmental advocacy organization, the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper works to protect and restore the Chattahoochee River Basin, their website says.

Volunteers at the event can be walkers, waders, or paddlers, some being land-based and others water-based. Children who volunteer must be accompanied by an adult. Walkers and waders must be at least 10 years old. Solo paddlers must be 15.