Advance voting in Gwinnett continues through Friday

Advance in person voting for Gwinnett’s Aug. 11 general primary/nonpartisan election runoff continues each day this week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 7. Registered voters can cast their ballots early at the following locations:
· Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville
· Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford
· George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee
· Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville
· Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross