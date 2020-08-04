Breaking News

Advance voting in Gwinnett continues through Friday

Voters participate in social distancing as they wait for access for early in-person voting at the Gwinnett County Voter Registration and Elections Office in Lawrenceville. (ALYSSA POINTER / ALYSSA.POINTER@AJC.COM) AJC FILE PHOTO
Gwinnett County | 23 minutes ago
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC

Advance in person voting for Gwinnett’s Aug. 11 general primary/nonpartisan election runoff continues each day this week 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. through Friday, Aug. 7. Registered voters can cast their ballots early at the following locations:

· Voter Registrations and Elections Office, 455 Grayson Highway, Suite 200, Lawrenceville

· Bogan Park Community Recreation Center, 2723 North Bogan Road, Buford

· George Pierce Park Community Recreation Center, 55 Buford Highway, Suwanee

· Lenora Park Gym, 4515 Lenora Church Road, Snellville

· Lucky Shoals Park Community Recreation Center, 4651 Britt Road, Norcross

