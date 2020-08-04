$10K reward offered for information on Suwanee teen’s stabbing death

William “Slade” Petty, a recent North Gwinnett High School graduate, died July 27 after being stabbed multiple times outside his Suwanee apartment, according to police. Officers were called to the Residences at McGinnis Ferry shortly before 9 a.m. and found Petty dead, Suwanee police Lt. Robert Thompson previously said.

Investigators with the Gwinnett police department and sheriff’s office assisted with the investigation and search for a suspect, along with the District Attorney’s Office, Thompson said.