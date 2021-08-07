Gwinnett students sign up to tutor

Steven Li, a rising junior at Brookwood, heard about the need for tutors through his math club and signed on to work with students at Head Elementary, his former school.

“I didn’t have anything planned for the summer, and I thought I could help out with math,” he said. “The best part was going back to the school I went to and working with the same teacher who managed our robotics team. We ran a program with the same robots, and it was really cool to help the students with something I’d done as well. I hadn’t been back to that school since I left, so being where I spent hours working on robotics was really nice but a little surreal.”

Together, the high school tutors put in more than 700 hours of work, said Rudy Jackson, who along with his job at GGC, is the parents’ council president at Crews Middle School in the Brookwood cluster.

“I saw an opportunity for Brookwood High students to serve as tutors, support the teachers and get community service hours,” he said. “Amira took the initiative to do the groundwork of recruiting and signing up students. Now we have aspirations for next year: We’d like to do a tutoring boot camp and bring students to the GGC campus to do that.”

Having the GGC students as part of the program serves a dual purpose, he added.

“The district hopes that the experience will show these college students that Gwinnett County Public Schools is a great place to work,” he said. “And at the high school level, we hope to inspire more students to think about teaching as they go to college and prepare for their careers.”

Information about the Summer Enrichment and Acceleration program is online at gcpsk12.org/SEA.

