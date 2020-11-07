Gwinnett school earns top marks

Upper-level courses are scheduled in the early grades so students have time for internships in junior and senior years. Juniors have a one-semester obligation; seniors' internships are part of the “capstone experience” that pairs them with off-site mentors for the full year.

“Some seniors intern at law firms, with elected officials or with nonprofits, but 2/3 do something in a STEM-related area,” said Bray.

Getting into GMST is also a different experience. Students must qualify by being an eighth grader in a Gwinnett County school, be it public or independent. They must have mastered high school algebra to move right into the required AP calculus course. And they must win a spot through a lottery, which often means students arrive in the fall knowing only two or three others.

“It’s a different world here,” said Bray. “But the kids who come here want that rigorous experience. They’re seeking a challenge, and we certainly offer that. Most of them will go to college anyway; we’re preparing them for graduate school and leadership roles.”

Student Council President Angie Zheng and her family were so impressed with GMST that they moved from south Georgia to Suwanee so she’d be eligible to enroll.

“I wanted a challenge,” said the senior. “Being here has taught me a lot about time management. Almost all my classes are AP, and I have to balance that with extra curriculars and family time.”

This term, Zheng is doing research at Georgia Gwinnett College as part of her senior capstone. “That’s given me more opportunities to explore the chemistry field,” she said. “I did my junior fellowship over the summer at Gwinnett Medical Center, and I’d like to become a surgeon. It also helps that everyone here is very motivated. That motivates me to want to do more.”

Lottery applications for GMST are online through January. For information, visit gcpsk12.org/gsmst.

SEND US YOUR STORIES. Each week we look at programs, projects and successful endeavors at area schools, from pre-K to grad school. To suggest a story, contact H.M. Cauley at hm_cauley@yahoo.com or 770-744-3042.