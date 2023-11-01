Gwinnett police hosting hiring event Nov. 4

BreakingNews
By Karen Huppertz for the AJC
33 minutes ago

The Gwinnett County Police Department is hosting a local hiring event Saturday, Nov. 4 at the Gwinnett County Police Training Center, 854 Winder Highway in Lawrenceville. The event includes a $5,100 hiring incentive and $2,000 relocation incentive to move to Gwinnett.

Register and schedule an appointment in advance and bring all documents requested. Applicants without an appointment are encouraged to arrive at 8 a.m. The process can take several hours.

Phase I of this hiring event will consist of an orientation, physical agility test, oral interview, psychological exam and an initial background check. Conditional job offers will be given to those who qualify. Phase II of the hiring process will take place at a later date. The application process averages about 90 days for completion.

The Gwinnett County Police Department offers a 4% annual raise and 5% shift differential for night watch patrol officers. Educational incentives of 3% for a 2-year college degree and 6% incentive for a 4-year college degree are awarded to those who qualify.

Additional information: www.tinyurl.com/GwinnettPoliceHiring. Video: www.tinyurl.com/GPDHiringVideo. Questions: Investigator Valle at 770-513-5513 or pdrecruiter@gwinnettcounty.com.

